Portlaoise man charged with soiling garda room with saliva

A Portlaoise man has been charged with public order offences and soiling a room in the garda station with saliva.

Jordan Byrne (18), Abbey Court, Portlaoise, was charged with criminal damage, being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour, on September 3 this year.

Judge Catherine Staines asked did the State wish to amend an entry on the sheet, in relation to the wording of the charge of criminal damage in which the accused allegedly soiled with saliva the observation room in the garda station.

Insp Jer Glavin replied that the State would make the amendment.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick applied for legal aid, a date for mention and a statements order.

The case was adjourned to October 26 next.