Borris Road house build plans in Portlaoise stall again

A planning application for an eight-house development on the Borris Road has been put on hold, as the council has requested more information from the developer following objections from nearby residents.

A number of residents of Ashley Gardens, as well as residents of the Borris Great and the Borris Road, have sent submissions to Laois County Council, against plans by The Independent Trustee Co. Ltd. & Mr Jim Douglas to construct an eight-unit development at the Borris Great, Portlaoise.

The developer plans to build six two-storey semi-detached houses, one two-storey detached house with a garage and one one-storey detached house with a garage.

However, the residents claim that the application will contravene the Portlaoise Local Area Plan due to the high density of housing.

Eoin Stephens and Gerti Oblonczek Stephens, Ashley Gardens, said they are worried that the new development would set a worrying precedent which could lead to insufficiently regulated infill and backland developments.

In a separate submission, Kevin and Christina Clear, Borris Great, who have been living in their home for the last 35 years, say the new development “will have a serious impact on our standard of living”.

They accuse the developer of “cramming” in more houses and say that some of the proposed houses are not in keeping with the character of the existing bungalows.

Ger Smullen, Ashley Gardens, said: “Should this development go ahead as planned, then we still feel that we would have no choice but to leave the area.”

A further submission has been made by Michael Hooban, Borris Great, who said that the proposed development does not conform to original planning guidelines.

And Julie Wells raised concern about her security being compromised and her home being devalued, as well the pressure on the sewer system and volumes of traffic increasing.

The application is currently on hold, as Laois County Council has requested further information from the developer.