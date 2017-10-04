Laois charities called on to sign up for Community Chill food campaign

A leading supermarket chain is calling on charitable groups across Laois to sign-up to the ‘Community Big Chill’ programme to help people in need receive enough food.

The initiative provides funding for food related good causes to buy fridges and freezers so they can receive more surplus food donations to help people in need.

In Laois Tesco has donated over 66,800 meals to charitable groups and organisations since 2014. St Vincent de Paul Mountrath is one of the groups who has benefited in the county.

In early 2017, SVP Mountrath was introduced to Tesco’s surplus food donations programme by Laois Enterprise. They collect food donations from the Tesco store in Portlaoise every Wednesday night and bring it back to the shop where it is sorted into parcels.

This initiative will help these organisations, and even more across the county, to increase their storage capacity and provide even more food to those in need.

The Community Chill aims to overcome one of the biggest obstacles to local good causes taking more surplus food, which is their lack of storage facilities. Since becoming the first retailer to launch a nationwide surplus food donations programme in 2014, Tesco has donated 4 million meals of surplus food to over 260 community groups across Ireland.

Charitable groups countrywide can apply on www.tesco.ie/notimeforwaste to be in with a chance to receive a brand new fridge or freezer from a selection of refrigeration equipment that best suits their needs. The initiative is part of Tesco’s No Time for Waste strategy which aims to minimise food waste and increase surplus food donations at Tesco stores nationwide.