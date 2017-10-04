'A loving, compassionate man' recalled at Funeral Mass of Joe 'The Hesh' McCormack

A family man who was loving, compassionate and creative was remembered at the Funeral Mass of Joe 'The Hesh' McCormack in SS Peter and Paul's Church in Portlaoise on Wednesday morning.

The chief celebrant, Fr David Vard recalled a man who was "full of mercy, full of hunger and a thirst for what is right."

"His love of his family, his late wife Theresa, sport, Portlaoise and Laois was with him to the very end, Fr Vard said. "He fought for others and one can imagine him arguing with God for those down here. "He also showed great respect for those he argued with and always wanted the best for this town. "Even at one stage an airport. It might have seemed mad at the time, but it would certainly be handy now, with all the traffic."



The gifts brought to the altar reflected 'The Hesh's' life: a family photo, book of poetry, a hurley for his love of sport, the Irish Constitution, the Irish Independent, the collar for his dog Lucky, an election poster, a Leeds jersey and an accordion.

Son Larry noted his love of and pride in family. "There was only one Hesh and we were proud to call him father," he said.



His grand daughter said that in later years he had put his raw emotions, passions and fears into writing his own poetry.

She read a poem of his titled 'Death the final victory'



'Lay me down in my resting place

That place of love and grace were i have often strayed

To pray for friends therein laid

My dear beloved friends.

It has been a long and hard race

Now its time to take my place

In victory I come to you



Lay me down in my resting place

Where I have so longed to be

With you my beloved friends for all eternity

I did my best for all to see

I left it behind as a legacy

And now I can do no more you see

In victory I come to join you



Lay me down in my resting place

In my native land forever

I hope that I will rest in peace after my great endeavour

I loved my friends and expecially the poor

I could not do very much more

They are waiting for me at heavens door

In victory i come to you



Lay me down in my resting place

With God's help and through his grace

My soul will go to a better place

To a beautiful place called heaven

I hope to see my beloved poor friends

In the splendour of all that is holy

If I am so deserving

Then in victory I come to join you'

