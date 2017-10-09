Gardai investigate burglary of Bobcat Skid-Steer loader in Laois

Gardaí are investigating a burglary where a Bobcat/SkidSteer loader worth €6000, power tools and hand tools were taken.

The incident occurred in Wolfhill at the weekend between Saturday night and Sunday morning, October 7 and 8.

The persons involved travelled in the direction of Wolfhill towards the N78 Athy to Castlecomer road using a red VW Caddy van and a car trailer with the Bobcat loader on the back.

From 10.30pm to approximately 4am the group were on the premises three times and left in the same direction each time.

Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057 867 4100.