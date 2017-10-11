Mountrath man robbed local community hall

A Mountrath man has been placed on a 12-month probation bond for robbing the local community hall.

Before last week’s court was Codie Doheny, with an address at Kiln Lane, Mountrath.

When the case first came before the district court in May, State’s evidence outlined that on September 13, 2016, two males entered the community centre in Mountrath and stole a pool table, two pool cues, an air hockey table, and a dart board.

They carried the property back to the accused’s home and were observed by a witness.

All the property was recovered.

The accused had one previous conviction, for assault.

In May, Judge Staines ordered him to pay compensation and imposed 150 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison, adjourning the case to July 27.

When the case returned to court in July, the accused paid €500 and a community service report was given to Judge Fiona Lydon, who was presiding in Judge Staines' absence.

After reading the report, Judge Lydon said: “The report is helpful, but not as helpful as it could be.”

She put the matter back for Judge Staines to finalise.

At last week's court, Judge Staines imposed a 12-month probation bond, with conditions that the accused continue on the Le Chéile mentoring programme and cooperate fully with any training he may be offered.