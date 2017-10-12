Mountmellick man paid compensation for abusing staff

A Mountmellick man who drunkenly abused takeaway staff and the gardaí has been put on probation having completed a course educating him on the dangers of alcohol.

Eric Dempsey, The Rock, Mountmellick, was charged with being intoxicated, and using threatening or abusive behaviour, at Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick, on April 21 this year.

State’s evidence outlined that on April 21, 2017, the accused was highly intoxicated and highly abusive towards the staff of the takeaway. He was also highly abusive to the gardaí when they arrived, said the inspector.

The accused had nine previous convictions.

When the case first came before the court in June, defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client was very ashamed of his actions and wished to apologise to both the gardaí and the takeaway staff.

Judge Catherine Staines directed the accused to complete the Athy Alternative Project to educate him on the dangers of alcohol and put the matter back to October 5.

The accused was also told to pay €300 compensation to the staff he had abused.

At last week’s court,Mr Meagher said his client had completed the Athy Alternative Project and had compensation in court.

Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.