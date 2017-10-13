Woman tried to bring phones into Portlaoise jail to her boyfriend

A woman has been charged with trying to smuggle phones into the Midlands Prison.

Before last week’s Portlaoise District Court was Deanna Gill (18), Rathangan, Co. Kildare

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence the accused was detected at the Midlands Prison on July 31 this year, with two mobile phones, two SIM cards and two chargers.

She was arrested and cooperated fully, and had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had now turned her life around. She had been visiting her boyfriend at the prison and is now barred from returning there.

She didn’t realise the extent of what was in the package, said Ms Fitzpatrick.

The matter was put back to December 7 for a probation report.