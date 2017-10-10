Portlaoise woman charged with violent disorder outside the court

A Portlaoise woman has been charged with her part in a violent disturbance outside the local courthouse.

Before last week’s court was Kathleen Ward (43), Clonad, Portlaoise, charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, obstructing a peace officer, and violent disorder.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that there was a row inside the courthouse on May 11 this year which spilled out into Main Street.

Four or five people were involved and the traffic came to a stop, and the accused was an active participant in the violence, said Insp Baker.

The inspector said that the gardaí had to use force in her arrest.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Catherine Staines accepted jurisdiction in the case, meaning it will be dealt with in the district court.

The matter was put back to November 2.