Abbeyleix car theft accused refused bail

An Abbeyleix man charged with stealing a car has been refused bail and remanded in custody.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was James El Fehli, with an address in Abbeyleix

Garda Robert Foran gave evidence that he arrested the accused on September 29, and charged him with the unauthorised taking of an MPV, from Grallow Wood, Abbeyleix, and possession of stolen property, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

Garda Foran said the State was objecting to bail in the case, due to the seriousness of the charges.

After listening to the State’s objections, Judge Catherine Staines refused bail and remanded the accused in custody, to appear at Cloverhill District Court, on October 12 next.

Defence, solicitor Mr Declan Breen requested a statements order on his client.