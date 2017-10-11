Lashed out and kicked car causing €860 damage

A man who caused damage to a car by kicking it has been ordered to pay full compensation.

Before the district court in Portlaoise was Adam Bratz (25), with an address at Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen, Portlaoise.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on February 7 this year, at Kilminchy, Portlaoise, the accused caused criminal damage to a car parked by the roadside.

He lashed out and kicked the car, causing €860 damage.

In a separate incident on July 16, the accused was detected in an intoxicated state at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise. He was stumbling on the road and there was a strong smell of alcohol from him, said Insp Baker.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had €350 compensation in court and a letter of apology.

She said he was on social welfare of €147 per week and would be able to save €50 a week to pay the balance.

At the time of the offending, he was drinking too much and had anger issues, then in April he was the victim of an assault in which he was knocked unconscious and left with fractures to the face and his mental health deteriorated.

He has since been psychologically assessed and things are vastly improved for him, said Ms Fitzpatrick, adding that he is no longer drinking.

Judge Catherine Staines directed that the letter of apology and €350 in court go the injured party and the matter was adjourned to December 14 for the balance of compensation.