False details to Laois gardaí and refused to give drink driving specimen

A South African national has been put off the road and fined for road traffic offences in Portlaoise.

Before the court was Noluyanda Frankline (31), College View, College Avenue, Mountmellick.

Inspector Ollie Baker said that the accused was observed driving erratically on August 2 this year. When stopped, she gave a false name, address and date of birth, and she refused to provide a specimen.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was a South African national living in Ireland since 2003.

Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 and disqualified her from driving for four years.

The charge of giving false information was taken into consideration, while on the charge of no insurance she was fined €300 and disqualified for two years.