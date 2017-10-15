The best Twitter reactions as #Ophelia trends in Ireland

Met Éireann has confirmed that Ophelia is the most powerful hurricane to have ever been this far east in the Atlantic on record.

Ireland is preparing for disaster as many third level institutions have decided to close on Monday and Laois County Council issued advice ahead of the hurricane.

A school in Portlaoise will close on Monday and The Department of Education has extreme weather warning guidelines.

The Leinster Express will keep you up to date with all #Ophelia news as it comes in including information on the closure of any schools or weather updates.

Read the key public safety information message here.

In the meantime, as we search for news updates, Twitter is on fire with all kinds of tweets about Ophelia. Here are some of the best ones both funny and serious.

Read what to do if the power goes out during Hurrican Ophelia here.

Hurricane prep



USA : board it up, fill the sandbags, everyone into the bunker



Ireland : jaysus I better take the washing in#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/AcMGEN6W7a — baz brock (@Bazzyb85) October 15, 2017

Irish government rushing supplies in for hurricane Ophelia. It'll all be grand. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/xkXEfQCjId — Kate McLoughney (@KateMcLoughney) October 15, 2017

“This is not the remnants of a hurricane, this IS a hurricane” - sobering words from @MetEireann #ophelia pic.twitter.com/o85z9B9hyo October 15, 2017

With about an hour of daylight left before #Ophelia hits tomorrow, make sure to do a few final checks around the farm pic.twitter.com/OstabR7doW — Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) October 15, 2017

Take the opportunity today to secure garden furniture, trampolines, bins, large inflatable minions in preparation for #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/TkAKPGa8wD — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 15, 2017