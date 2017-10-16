Hurricane Ophelia: The damage as it happens in Laois

The winds are gaining strength and businesses are closing all around the county.

Laois gardaí have urged all businesses to shut up shop and secure premises.

The damage of Ophelia has already started as Natasha Donovan has taken to Twitter to share this post about an electricity line that has already blown down in her garden in Laois.

Gardaí have urged the public NOT to touch fallen wires and to assume that they are live.

The public have been told to stay indoors and not to make unnecessary journeys.

Laois emergency services are on standby.

Should you need them, here is a list of emergency numbers to call in Laois.