Laois Road closures, power outages and fallen trees as Storm Ophelia wreaks havoc



Laois County Council and An Garda Siochana Crisis Management Team have informed the public of the following road closures:

Mountmellick to Clonaslee

Ballybrittas to Vicarstown

Mountmellick to Portarlington (at Garryhinch)

Rathdowney to Ballacolla (Middlemount Rathdowney)

Spink to Swan (Heydons Pub)

Mountain View, Portlaoise

The Team also wish to report the following serious incidents,

Fallen tree on car at Marybourough Village (no person injured)

Roof has blown off shed in Ballyfin

Tree down on utility wires at Derrycloney Bridge and Drinagh, Mountmellick

Power Outages have been reported at Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Mountmellick, Clonaslee, Cullohill, Kilcavan, Killenard

Increased wind speeds have been experienced than what was originally forecast. All members of the public are advised to remain indoors and not to venture outdoors under any circumstances.

Please be advised if you require the assistance of the emergency services please dial 999. The local number for the Severe Weather Communication Centre is 1890837273. Emergency shelter is available on request.

Further updates will issue providing information on the current situation