Ophelia: Tree on tracks at Portlaoise train station

The strong winds during Hurricane Ophelia have blown a tree onto the train tracks at Portlaoise train station.

This picture was sent to the Leinster Express by Chris Lyons just after 2pm on Monday, October 16.

Irish Rail was operating early today but at 14:00 announced that all departures are cancelled.

The following services will complete the journey to their destinations to/from Connolly:

12:35 Belfast Connolly

13:20 Connolly Belfast

12:55 Rosslare Connolly

13:36 Connolly Rosslare

13:00 Sligo Connolly

13:05 Connolly Sligo

All later services are suspended for the remainder of the day.

Irish Rail has confirmed that no trains are due to pass this track for the rest of the day.

Irish Rail hope to resume services from first trains on Tuesday, October 17 on all routes. However, this is dependent on any fallen trees, debris or other damage being cleared from lines.

Laois Road closures, power outages and fallen trees as Storm Ophelia wreaks havoc.

In Ballyfin, heading towards Mountrath the roof of a shed was hurtled over 100metres and landed on electrical wires.

This picture was sent to the Leinster Express by Dylan Curley.

Laois emergency response units are on standby throughout the night in case of any incidents - contact details below:

Laois County Council Severe Weather Hotline: 1890 837 273.

ESB Networks Emergency Line: 1851 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland Emergency Line: 1850 20 5050

Laois Civil Defense Operational Control Centre: 0879065813

Laois businesses closed for Hurricane Ophelia and Laois Shopping Centre completely shut down.