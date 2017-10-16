Ophelia: Tree on tracks at Portlaoise train station
The strong winds during Hurricane Ophelia have blown a tree onto the train tracks at Portlaoise train station.
This picture was sent to the Leinster Express by Chris Lyons just after
Irish Rail was operating early today but at 14:00 announced that all departures are cancelled.
The following services will complete the journey to their destinations to/from Connolly:
12:35 Belfast Connolly
13:20 Connolly Belfast
12:55 Rosslare Connolly
13:36 Connolly Rosslare
13:00 Sligo Connolly
13:05 Connolly Sligo
All later services are suspended for the remainder of the day.
Irish Rail has confirmed that no trains are due to pass this track for the rest of the day.
Laois Road closures, power outages and fallen trees as Storm Ophelia wreaks havoc.
In Ballyfin, heading towards Mountrath the roof of a shed was hurtled over 100metres and landed on electrical wires.
This picture was sent to the Leinster Express by Dylan Curley.
Laois emergency response units are on standby throughout the night in case of any incidents - contact details below:
Laois County Council Severe Weather Hotline: 1890 837 273.
ESB Networks Emergency Line: 1851 372 999
Gas Networks Ireland Emergency Line: 1850 20 5050
Laois Civil Defense Operational Control Centre: 0879065813
Laois businesses closed for Hurricane Ophelia and Laois Shopping Centre completely shut down.
