Ophelia: Man dies while clearing trees in Tipperary

Hurricane Ophelia has claimed the life of a man in Tipperary.

It has been reported that the man in his early 30s has died while clearing a fallen tree.

The man sustained fatal injuries during the storm at Ballybrado, Cahir at about 12.30pm.

His body has removed to Clonmel Hospital.

A woman in her 20s died earlier today when a fallen tree caused a car accident.

A woman passenger in her 70s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Laois are strongly urging people NOT to move fallen trees or debris and to leave this work to the emergency services.

Met Éireann warns Laois and midlands to see winds get significantly stronger as Ophelia moves north.