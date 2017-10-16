BREAKING - ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY AS OPHELIA RAGES ON
Hurricane Ophelia
The Department of Education has confirmed that all schools in Ireland will remain closed on Tuesday, October 17 due to Hurricane Ophelia.
All schools are to remain closed tomorrow Tuesday October 17th.— education.ie (@Education_Ire) October 16, 2017
It is understood the decision was made at the National Emergency Coordination Group meeting on Monday afternoon.
It has been reported that only primary and secondary schools are included in this closure.
As per instructions from Dept of Education and Skills, all LOETB Schools and FET Centres will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday)— Laois and Offaly ETB (@laoisoffalyetb) October 16, 2017
