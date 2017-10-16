BREAKING - ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY AS OPHELIA RAGES ON

The Department of Education has confirmed that all schools in Ireland will remain closed on Tuesday, October 17 due to Hurricane Ophelia.

It is understood the decision was made at the National Emergency Coordination Group meeting on Monday afternoon.

It has been reported that only primary and secondary schools are included in this closure.