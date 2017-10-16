Third person killed in Ireland under the wrath of Hurricane Ophelia

Gardaí and Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a serious traffic collision on a local road in Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The alarm was raised at approximately 2.45pm when a car was struck by a tree. It is understood a male occupant of the car has been fatally injured.

A recovery operation is currently underway and no further details are available at this time.

Further updates will follow.

A man was killed in Tipperary today when he was clearing trees in the middle of Hurricane Ophelia and a woman in her 20s was killed in a car crash caused by fallen trees.

ALL SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON TUESDAY ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION.