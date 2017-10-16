Laois and other county councils will lead recovery from Hurricane Ophelia

Laois County Council and other local authorities will lead the recovery from Hurricane Ophelia according to the National Emergency Coordination Group.

Sean Hogan said hundreds and hundreds of regional and local roads had been closed as a result of the storm along with some disruption to motorways and primary routes.

He said the next stage will be assessing the damage the decide on repair priorities.

"Our local authorities will be leading. We will support them in that to ensure that additional resources will be brought to bear. It will take time," he said on RTÉ.

Mr Horgan said the public have followed the advice to stay at home.