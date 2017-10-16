Laois has almost 100 Storm Ophelia reported incidents

There are currently 93 reported incidences, with 34 roads blocked in Laois and fallen trees have been reported in multiple locations, according to the latest update from the crisis management team at Laois County Council.

Fire crews and Garda units have been mobilised to assess the condition of the priority routes in the county. Council road crews will be mobilised from first light tomorrow to remove debris and to clear priority routes.

The Crisis Management Team would like to acknowledge and thank the public for their on-going co-operation.

Please be advised if you require the assistance of the emergency services please dial 999. The local number for the Severe Weather Communication Centre is 1890837273. Emergency shelter is available on request.

Further updates will issue providing information on the current situation.