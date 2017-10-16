Hurricane Ophelia: Public transport is due back on Tuesday but expect delays

Bus Éireann plan to operate a full schedule of services tomorrow (October 17) from 0500 hours, with the exception of services provided under the School Transport Scheme.

This is due to the decision of the Department of Education and Skills that all schools should remain closed tomorrow.

Passengers are advised to expect some disruption.

This resumption includes all Bus Éireann services, the Expressway network, Eurolines and GoBÉ services.

However, it expects disruption to some services in areas where the worst damage has been caused by the storm.

This may include diversions, delays or cancellations. It will be guided by the advice of local authorities or other bodies regarding roads that are affected.

Bus Éireann will be providing updates on www.buseireann.ie and on Twitter and Facebook @buseireann and to local, regional and national media – as soon as the position becomes clearer.

Bus Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience caused but safety is the utmost priority at this time.

Busy A&Es and delays to follow Ophelia warns Health Service Executive

Irish Rail hopes to resume services from first trains on Tuesday, October 17 on all routes. However, this is dependent on any fallen trees, debris or other damage being cleared from lines.

Irish Rail has published the following information on changes and cancellations:

Please note that there will be some service alterations and capacity reductions tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17 as follows, as trains are out of position for normal service operations:

Cancellations

05.50 Cork to Dublin Heuston cancelled, 06.15 Cork to Dublin Heuston will serve the same stops that the 05:50 would have served

Limerick to Balybrophy via Nenagh services cancelled. Bus substitution in place.

09.45 Westport to Dublin Heuston cancelled.

Reduced capacity

Reduced capacity on 05.30, 06.40 & 07.40 Limerick to Dublin services

Reduced capacity on 05.30, 06.30 and 07.30 Galway to Dublin services

All other services are expected to operate, subject to line inspections.

Laois has almost 100 Ophelia reported incidents.

Hurricane Ophelia causes thousands to lose power in Laois.