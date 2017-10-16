Hurricane Ophelia: Schools remain closed while many colleges will re-open

The Department of Education has issued the following statement saying that all schools in the country will be closed on Tuesday, October 17 due to the destruction of Hurricane Ophelia.

"Following careful consideration by the National Emergency Coordination Group, the Department of Education and Skills, has decided that all schools will remain closed tomorrow.

"This decision was primarily taken in the interests of child safety and on the basis of information available in what is a developing situation. While it is recognised that some schools may not be as badly impacted as others, the information available at this time indicates that over 350,000 businesses and homes are already without power, and severe winds continue to cause damage across the country as the storm progresses. Many regional and local roads are closed due to fallen trees.

"It is also the case that school authorities will in very many cases not have had an opportunity to check their buildings and confirm they are safe, have power and water, and that routes to the school are safely open.

"It is recognised that the decision to close schools will have a major impact on families and on the workforce. However, this decision has been taken in the interests of safety for children and to provide clarity for everyone concerned."

As per instructions from Dept of Education and Skills, all LOETB Schools and FET Centres will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) — Laois and Offaly ETB (@laoisoffalyetb) October 16, 2017

University of Limerick has announced that it will open on Tuesday.

UL will re-open as usual Tuesday 17th Oct. No damage to campus - please all ensure you are safe to travel and heed the advice of councils. — UniversityofLimerick (@UL) October 16, 2017

The University of Limerick has said that it understands students and staff will have difficulties travelling and that attendance marks will not be counted towards students grades.

GMIT Mountbellew will be closed tomorrow, and will reopen on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

All other GMIT campuses are due to open at various times.

All campuses of Institute of Technology Carlow will open tomorrow the October 17 - as will the Students' Union. This includes the Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow Campuses and extends to both full time and lifelong learning programmes.