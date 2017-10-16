Portlaoise hospital services will resume on Tuesday
The Dublin Midland Hospital Group has confirmed that all services at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise are expected to resume, as normal, tomorrow.
If there is any change to this position, a further update will issue in the morning.
The hospital and its management wishes to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of staff across the hospital during Hurricane Ophelia and thank them for their hard work over this period.
