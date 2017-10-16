Ophelia: Car completely smashed by a tree in Portlaoise

The damage left behind by Hurricane Ophelia is rapidly adding up in Laois.

This car in Maryborough Village in Portlaoise was completely smashed when a tree was blown on top of it during the high winds in the afternoon.

The tree also smashed tiles off the roof of the house.

Power is still out in Maryborough Village at 20:30 on Monday evening.

These pictures were sent to the Leinster Express by Oliva J Floyd.

There are power outages all over the county but it is understood electricity has been restored in parts of Borris-in-Ossory and Mountmellick.

Laois has almost 100 Storm Ophelia reported incidents.