Ophelia did not stop burglars at Laois coffee shop

Burglars saw their opportunity in Mountmellick ahead of Hurricane Ophelia in the early hours of Monday morning, October 16.

The Coffee Pot café at Davitt Shopping Centre & Medical Complex in Mountmellick was broken into and the a small sum of cash left in the till overnight was stolen.

The incident took place around 5:15am, before the storm had hit Ireland.

Manager of The Coffee Pot, Eoghan O'Riordan said that between having no money in the till and Huricane Ophelia, the café had to remain closed after the incident.

"It is never easy for a small business to get broken into, but we are back in business today," he said.

Supervalu in Mountmellick, beside The Coffee Pot, was locally reported to be like Christmas Eve with shelves clearing fast as people prepared for the storm.

Gardaí are are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

