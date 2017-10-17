Ophelia Clean Up: Laois water and wastewater outages update

The Laois Crisis Management Team met for the eight time on Tuesday morning at 8.30am.

From 6.30am on Tuesday, October 17, 55 area staff, seven JCBs, two road sweepers, tree surgeon contractors and four private contractors were deployed across the county.

ESB faces long hard slog to restore power to 360,000 homes and business following Hurricane Ophelia.

They are supported by 65 retained fire fighters across eight fire stations.

The following is the update on Water and Wastewater outages in Laois.

1. Pallas Booster Water affected areas Ballyfin and Pallas

2. The Strand Public Water Scheme

3. Coolenaugh Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

3. Mountmellick WW Network - pumping stations at Connolly Street, Irishtown and Emmet Terrace. This issue will need to be monitored and emergency emptying may be required.

4. Knocks Water and Drim Water - affecting Mountrath

5. Arles Water and more than likely Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Please note this may not be an exhaustive list of outages.

The Crisis Management Team would like to acknowledge and thank the public for their on-going co-operation.

The local number for the Severe Weather Communication Centre is 1890837273 and this has been staffed from 7am this morning. Please be advised if you require the assistance of the emergency services please dial 999 or 112.

Ophelia did not stop burglars at Laois coffee shop.

Ophelia: Car completely smashed by a tree in Portlaoise.