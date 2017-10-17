Ophelia Clean Up: Over 100 people called the Severe Weather Co-ordination Centre in Laois

The Laois Crisis Management Team met for the eight time on Tuesday morning at 8.30am.

It was confirmed that 108 calls were logged by the Severe Weather Co-ordination Centre and the Centre was operational again at 7am this morning.

Laois County Council, An Garda Siochana and HSE Crisis Management Team wish to advise that all priority routes in the county are deemed passable with care.

Ophelia Clean Up: Laois water and wastewater outages update.

The public are urged to exercise caution at all times due to fallen debris and unstable trees.

The following routes are currently blocked:

· Mountmellick to Ballyfin Rd. (R423)

· Derrycloney to Rosenallis Rd. (Drinagh, L2097)

Further routes may close throughout the day to deal with dangerous potential obstructions.

#Ophelia We’re out again this morning around the county helping to clear trees with Laois County Council crews. — Laois Fire & Rescue (@LaoisFireRescue) October 17, 2017