Portlaoise man charged with public order told to keep out as 'someone will be hurt'

A Portlaoise man charged with public order offences has been ordered to keep out of an area of Laois.

Before last week’s court was Paul Greene (21), Cois na Habhainn, Portlaoise, charged with a number of offences, including failure to comply with the gardaí.

Detective Garda Michael Donovan gave evidence that when charged, the accused replied: “Bring it on.”

Detective Garda JP O’Brien told the court that when he charged the accused, Greene replied: “Keep them coming.”

Det O’Brien said there was no objection to bail, but the accused must keep out of Smith's field as the State feared “someone will be hurt”.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client would abide by this condition. The case was put back to December 7 .