Portlaoise woman given jail for over 20 shoplifting crimes

A Portlaoise woman has been given six months’ detention having been convicted of over 20 shoplifting offences.

Before the court was Stacey Kelly, 170 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise.

Judge Catherine Staines noted there were numerous shoplifting charges against the accused while she was out on bail

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been in residential treatment and completed a detox, but an incident arose that was not of her making and she had to leave the treatment.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that the accused had received something from a person outside which contained an item she had no knowledge of, however the staff of the residential care unit did not accept her explanation and she was discharged early.

Judge Staines ruled as outlined, imposing six months on the accused.