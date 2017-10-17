Efforts continue to restore water supply for Laois areas in the wake of Hurricane Ophelia

Irish Water says it is working to restore water and secure supply for Laois customers in the wake of Storm Ophelia. It has given an update on the situation in the county late Tuesday afternoon.

The power supply to the Arles Water Treatment Plant and the Coolenaugh Water Treatment Plant has been restored and all customers are reported to have their water supply restored.

There is a power outage at the Drim Water Treatment Plant which supplies water to Mountrath. Irish Water, through Laois County Council, have diverted water across the network to ensure that all customers in Mountrath have a water supply.

Power has been restored at the Rosenallis Water Treatment Plant and the plant is back in production. Customers continued to be supplied with water throughout the power outage as there was adequate water storage in the reservoir.

Rathdowney is supplied from the Galmoy Public Water Supply Scheme in Kilkenny. The water levels in the reservoir are depleting. Irish Water working to restore supply as soon as possible.

Irish Water said it also has a number of wastewater treatment plants and a significant number of sewage pumping stations where power failure is resulting in discharge of untreated or partially treated wastewater to receiving waters. "As with drinking water, the number of installations affected are being reduced as power supplies are restored. We currently estimate that approximately 30 wastewater treatment plants are without power nationally. Our focus now is to get these plants fully operational as soon as possible.

"The Irish Water Crisis management team will be maintained in place until these issues are fully addressed. Our focus today is on working with ESB Networks to prioritise schemes for power restoration, looking at options for supplies which may continue to be affected including deploying generators where this is practical and making emergency tankered supplies available where necessary. We will be providing information to communities affected and contacting vulnerable customers who need support."

At the moment Irish Water estimate that there are:

69,000 customers with no supply (down from 109,000 at the peak)

Where customers were reliant on water storage this number has decreased by 260,000 to just over 100,000 and their full supply has been restored.

Counties worst affected by the outages are Cork and Waterford

