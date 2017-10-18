Laois town is without water

Irish Water has said that power has been restored at the Galmoy Water Treatment Plant, which supplies Rathdowney.

Irish Water said the water supply to the townwill be restored throughout the day as the water level in the reservoir rises. A water tanker is located at the Square in Rathdowney and it will remain in place until a normal water service is restored to customers.

Meanwhile, the power supply was restored to the Drim water treatment plant in Mountrath earlier today. As the reservoir refills water will be restored to all properties in Roundwood. A normal water service is being supplied to Mountrath.

Irish Water said "they will continue to provide updates to customers. If customers have issues with their water supply please view our service supply map on water.ie, visit twitter at @IWCare or call us on 1850 278 278. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7."