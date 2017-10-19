Man charged with Laois burglary

A 19-year old man has been charged with a burglary which took place in Laois last Tuesday afternoon.

He is due to appear at Portlaoise District Court on November 2.

The man was arrested following a break in at Ballymorris Manor in Portarlington. Some property was recovered later.

The incident took place around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Gardai are continuing their investigation into a separate incident in which a house was broken into in Ballyroan between 5-9pm on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station (057) 867 4100.

See also: Man due in court after young woman assaulted during Hurricane Ophelia

See also: Laois-Offaly Gardai praised by Justice Minister as statistics indicate drop in burglaries