Laois water supplies fully restored after Hurricane Ophelia

Irish Water has said that all of its treatment plants in Laois have had full power restored, following Storm Ophelia.

"It is business as usual," says Irish Water.

"Irish Water would like to thank ESB Networks locally for their hard work in restoring power to our plants.

"Irish Water would also like to thank the water services staff in Laois County Council for their hard work and diligence during this storm event."

