Laois train users facing commuting chaos in run up to Christmas

Laois work commuters, Christmas shoppers and anybody who relies on trains to get to Dublin and other locations are are facing travel chaos with news that train workers could go on strike.

SIPTU and NBRU members at Iarnród Éireann have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

SIPTU, which represents 1,900 workers at the company, voted by 84% in favour strike action. National Bus and Railworkers Union members have voted overwhelmingly (93% in favour) for Industrial Action at Irish Rail

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said:

“Our members have had enough of the type of behaviour witnessed last evening at the WRC when senior management at Irish Rail pulled a potential proposal which we felt could have been presented to our members for their consideration, it would appear that this Company are hell-bent on forcing its own staff onto the picket lines and creating an environment which will bring nothing but misery to thousands of rail commuters.

“We will meet with trade union colleagues this afternoon in order to agree a coordinated strategy of industrial action over the coming weeks and the run-in to Christmas, it is long since passed time that political leadership was provided by the Minister for Transport with regard to the publicly-owned public transport Companies,” concluded Mr O'Leary.