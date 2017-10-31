Young boy hospitalised after been hit by vehicle
A young boy was taken to hospital in Dublin after walking out in front of a vehicle on Monday evening.
The incident occurred at Patrick street, Portarlington at 3.45pm when the boy was crossing between traffic.
He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in Dublin as a precaution.
The matter is being investigated as non serious injury but Gardai are urging parents to have kids under control for Halloween.
