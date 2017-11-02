Guns taken in house burglary

Gardaí in Portarlington are appealing for information about suspicious activity on the Bishopswood Road on Wednesday evening, November 1.

This follows a burglary where a gun safe and firearms were stolen from a house sometime between 7pm and 8pm. It's believed a two bolt action rife and an over under shotgun were taken.

Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of a large estate type car, dark in colour.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portarlington garda station at 057 86 23290