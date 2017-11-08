Pedestrian crossing for Summerhill Estate

A pedestrian crossing may be on the cards for Summerhill Estate in Portlaoise, to address the safety issues around the local schools.

The news came at County Hall recently, in response to a motion by Cllr Noel Tuohy calling on the council to erect a pedestrian crossing and a ramp at the top of Summerhill Estate, due to the huge increase in the number of children crossing to and from the new school.

He said he was very concerned about getting the crossing at this very dangerous location, as a man had been knocked down.

“The man was lucky to be alive, he spent time in hospital. Scores of children are passing by there, it’s sort of a blind spot,” said Cllr Tuohy.

Response: This will be examined as part of the overall traffic management upgrades in this area.