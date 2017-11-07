Garda injured during arrest of violent Mountmellick man

A Laois man currently serving a sentence for his part in an incident in which gardaí were badly injured after two patrol cars were rammed by a stolen jeep has been given an additional prison sentence for assaulting a garda in a separate incident.

Before last week’s district court was Thomas McInerney (41), Twomey Park, Mountmellick, charged with assault at Twomey Park.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on December 31, 2015, at 2am, the gardaí responded to a disturbance and found the accused in an intoxicated state.

He failed to desist when directed and had to be arrested, but the accused violently resisted and caused a hand injury to a garda.

The accused had a number of previous convictions and is currently serving a sentence, with a release date of 2019.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said her client had written a letter of apology. He is currently serving a sentence and is an enhanced prisoner, said Ms Troy, working in the garden of the prison and having completed a number of course, including one on anger management.

He wished to apologise to the garda, said Ms Troy.

After reading the letter of apology, Judge Catherine Staines said it seemed to be genuine and she directed it be given to the garda.

Saying she would not extend the accused’s time in jail, Judge Staines imposed a three-month sentence, to run concurrent to the sentence the accused is already serving.

McInerney is currently serving a sentence of five years and three months, with the final 12 months suspended, for possession of stolen property, and the unauthorised taking of an MPV, at Cloncourse, Mountrath, on July 12, 2016.

He was the driver of a stolen jeep containing two other men which rammed two garda vehicles on that date. The jeep contained items stolen from a number of burglaries around the Midlands.