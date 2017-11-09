14-year-old Laois youth faces theft charge

A 14-year-old boy from Laois has been charged with stealing clothing worth €99 from a Dublin store.

The youth, who cannot be named, is charged with theft, from a Penneys store in Dublin, on February 2 this year.

At last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, Garda William Whelan said he had arrested the accused that morning on foot of a bench warrant, after the accused failed to turn up in the children’s court on October 26.

Defence, Mr Aonghus McCarthy said his client had forgotten the date.

Mr McCarthy said the accused's sister was the boy's guardian.

The matter was adjourned to November 15 next, for the accused to appear in the children's court.