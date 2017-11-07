Portlaoise man stole car and crashed it

A Portlaoise man has been ordered to save up compensation for causing €800 damage to a car he took without permission and crashed.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Ryan Considine (20), with an address at Lime Tree Avenue, Portlaoise, charged with the unauthorised taking of an MPV, and criminal damage.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on March 18 this year, at Waterfront Apartments, Portarlington, the accused took without permission a car belonging to a woman and crashed it, causing €800 damage.

The car was then left back, said Insp Curley.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused was engaging with services as directed by the court, and he also has matters to come before the circuit court.

In those circumstances, Judge Staines adjourned the case to April 5, 2018, for an up to date probation report and a psychiatric report.

The judge directed the accused to save at least €100 a month compensation between now and then and leave it in to his solicitor's office.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client would have compensation on the next date.

Mr Fitzgerald also handed in a letter of apology to the court from his client.

In a separate matter, Judge Staines directed that the accused address outstanding compensation on a previous case dealt with by the district court.

This related to a case involving an attempted burglary at a supermarket in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, on March 10, 2016, in which the accused attempted to gain entry to the store and caused €800 damage.

Defence in this case, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client knew there was still compensation outstanding on this matter.

The accused was also charged in a separate incident with criminal damage, threatening to cause criminal damage, and threatening to kill or cause harm, at Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, on June 18, 2017.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges and this case was adjourned to December 14 for the serving of a book of evidence.