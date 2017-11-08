Portarlington man allegedly assaulted partner

A Portarlington man has been charged with assaulting his ex-partner.

At last week's Portlaoise District Court, Philip Ryan (44), Maglona Terrace, Portarlington, was charged with assault causing harm, at the same address, on June 28 this year.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that it was alleged that a woman had been assaulted by her ex-partner following a verbal disagreement.

It is alleged the accused punched her a number of times to the head and pulled her hair, before he dragged her by the ankles and kneed her in the face.

The woman suffered injuries including bruising and a laceration to her lip.

After the outline of the alleged evidence Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the matter will go forward to the circuit court.

Insp Curley said the State was requesting six weeks to prepare a book of evidence.

The matter was put back to December 14 for the book of evidence, with legal aid assigned to solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald.