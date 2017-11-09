Man warned he'll be jailed if he drives drunk again

A 43-year-old man has been warned if he drives under the influence of alcohol again he will go to prison.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Thomas Mulryan (43), with an address at St Emers, Ballinalee Road, Longford, was charged with drink driving, at Portlaoise Garda Station, on June 18 this year.

The accused had previous convictions for drink driving, the most recent in 2012 for which he was disqualified from driving for two years.

“I’m very sorry what happened,” the accused told the court.

“If you drink and drive again you will go to prison, this is the last chance,” warned Judge Catherine Staines.

Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 and disqualified him from driving for six years.