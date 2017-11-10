Portlaoise councillors each have extra €3k funds

Portlaoise councillors this year have an extra €3,000 each discretionary funding for projects in the area.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, director of services Mr Kieran Kehoe outlined that since 2014, the seven local councillors have a discretionary fund.

Last year each councillor was allocated €21,000 and this year they will each have €23,000, making a total of €161,000 for the Portlaoise Municipal District.

Mr Kehoe suggested that €3,000 of each councillor’s fund be given for community projects, leaving €20,000 each.

Among the many areas for funding mentioned by Mr Kehoe were footpaths, public lighting, traffic calming and road speed detection signs.

It was agreed that spending would stay about the same as last year, with around €75,000 to €80,000 being allocated for footpaths, and €20,000 for traffic calming.