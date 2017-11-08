Laois tenants receiving a HAP payment wait longer for a council home

The chances of getting a council home in Laois are slimmer for renters on a HAP payment in private rented accommodation.

While Housing Officer Ian McCormack recently insisted that every tenant is considered when a home becomes available, it was confirmed that those with the “greatest need” came first.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald asked him if people on a HAP payment were still on the housing list, at the October council meeting where a housing report was given.

“They are still on the housing list. Every year you are on the list is another two points. People are considered once they ticked the box saying they are looking for a transfer,” he said.

“Is it true that people with no house get priority?” asked Cllr Fitzgerald.

“The person with the greatest need will get the house,” the Director of Services over Housing, Gerry Murphy, told her.

“So if you’re housed on HAP, you’re not seen as having a housing need,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said he had previously raised concerns on this issue, but said “when you’re on HAP, your points still go up”.

Cllr Willie Aird called the application process “a scam”.

“Why would anybody not tick a box, there’s nobody doesn’t want a house, unless they don’t understand. It’s a scam, the only benefit is the RAS allows you to work,” he said.

Of the 1,606 people on the Laois housing list, 241 receive a Housing Assistance Programme (HAP) payment. Another 71 get a Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) payment, if on rent assistance for over 18 months. The council housed 119 tenants in 2017, with another nine to be housed shortly.