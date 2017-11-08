Murder case appeal from gardaí

Gardaí from Kilkenny Garda Station are continuing to investigate the murder of 34-year-old Marie Tierney who was fatally injured in 1984 and are appealing for all assistance from the public.

Marie Tierney was a married woman with two children aged 12 and 13 at the time. She resided with her husband and their two children at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery store and petrol station.

Ms Tierney was reported missing on October 22 1984 by her husband. Se left their house at Clintstown, Jenkinstown, on the evening of October 21 at approximately 10.30pm in the family car, Renault 18 Estate, registration number 35-HIP, and had not returned.

Investigation by Gardaí located the Tierney’s family car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny later that day, October 22. Statements from a number of witnesses put the car abandoned in Newpark at approximately 11pm on October 21.

A number of searches were conducted by Gardaí and members of Marie Tierney’s family and friends but Marie could not be located. On December 21, 1984 the body of Marie Tierney was located by a male out walking on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny in a ditch.

A post mortem examination was conducted and a murder investigation commenced.

To date, over 500 lines of investigative enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded. This murder investigation is still very much ongoing and will remain so. There have been no arrests to date for the murder of Marie Tierney.

Gardaí will be speaking to everyone who made statements in relation to the investigation and are appealing to any person who may have information into the death of Marie Tierney to come forward.

A number of persons previously came forwarded to Gardaí who had observed the Tierney family car parked at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny on October 21, 1984. Gardaí are again appealing for these persons to come forwarded and any other person who observed the Tierney family car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny on the night of October 21,1984 and who had not previously come forward with information.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have seen any person(s) walking or cycling at or near Newpark/Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny on that night. Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have seen any person(s) walking or cycling or any vehicles including the Renault 18 35-HIP on or near the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on that night.

Gardaí are appealing to people who have not yet made themselves known to Gardaí or who, for whatever reason, were unable to make themselves available to Gardaí at the material time. With the passage of time relationships may have changed or circumstances may have changed which may enable persons to come forward with information that they may not have done previously. Time may have given context to something they felt was unimportant at the time but may be of assistance to the investigation.

Gardaí have previously had great assistance from the public in Kilkenny in relation to similar serious crimes. They wish to thank the community at large and the media for their assistance then and they again seek their help in this case. Whilst over 30 years have elapsed there may be people who have information who for whatever reason have not come forward yet.

Gardaí ask those people to please make contact with An Garda Siochana in Kilkenny on 0567775000 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800666111.