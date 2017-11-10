Rape and sexual assault accused warned to keep away from leisure centres

A Russian-national has been warned to keep away from swimming pools and leisure centres having been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and rape.

The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named, appeared before yesterday’s (Thursday, November 9) sitting of Portlaoise District Court, where he was charged with 17 counts of sexual assault, four counts of rape, and two charges under child pornography laws.

The alleged offences happened in Laois and Tipperary, between 2012 and 2014.

Detective Garda Brian Kennedy said the State wanted bail conditions that the accused surrender his passports, stay away from leisure centres and swimming pools, have no contact with the injured parties, and sign on weekly at the garda station.

He told the court that Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, had been informed of the charges. The accused has children, with whom he has no contact.

Legal aid was assigned to Mr Barry Fitzgerald and the matter was adjourned to December 21 for the serving of a book of evidence.