Maureen O'Hara's furs and jewellery for Laois auction
Maureen O'Hara
Fur coats and jewellery once owned by the legendary Hollywood Irish film star, Maureen O’Hara will go under the hammer at a Sheppard’s auction in Durrow later this month.
The auction will feature 250 items from a private collection, with a combined top estimate of €500,000.
They will go on public view in Sheppard’s from Saturday, November 25th before the auction on November 29th.
The 0'Hara collection includes an 18ct white gold ring with a round, brilliant-cut 8.30ct diamond and baguette diamond shoulders estimated at €80,000-€120,000.
An 18ct white gold 10ct diamond necklace (€10,000-€15,000) comes with a silver-framed photograph of O’Hara.
