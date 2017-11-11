Maureen O'Hara's furs and jewellery for Laois auction

Fur coats and jewellery once owned by the legendary Hollywood Irish film star, Maureen O’Hara will go under the hammer at a Sheppard’s auction in Durrow later this month.

The auction will feature 250 items from a private collection, with a combined top estimate of €500,000.

They will go on public view in Sheppard’s from Saturday, November 25th before the auction on November 29th.

The 0'Hara collection includes an 18ct white gold ring with a round, brilliant-cut 8.30ct diamond and baguette diamond shoulders estimated at €80,000-€120,000.

An 18ct white gold 10ct diamond necklace (€10,000-€15,000) comes with a silver-framed photograph of O’Hara.