Laois road sinking into the bog

A road in Ballyroan is continuously sinking due to it having been built on a bog.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Mary Sweeney proposed a motion calling on the council to repair the road at Rockview Walkway, Cashel, Ballyroan.

She said the road, which is in private ownership, was utilised for disability access and widely used. It is in poor repair and people like to walk there, with a community building in the area which gets lots of use.

Cllr Sweeney said that the access road to this facility isn’t very safe as it is on a bog and is continuously sinking.

Supporting the motion, Cllr John Joe Fennelly said it was a fantastic facility with lots of people using it.

“Any support we give to people with disabilities should be forthcoming from the council,” he said.

Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, said that this will be investigated and followed up with Cllr Sweeney.