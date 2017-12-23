Portlaoise man struck homeowner in the face

A Portlaoise man on a drink and drugs binge who trespassed on a property in the early hours of the morning before assaulting a man has been given the probation act having paid compensation.

Jamie Holohan, 50 Beladd, Portlaoise, was charged with entering a building with intent, and assault causing harm, at the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, on January 30 this year.

The case came before the court in March this year and again in September. State’s evidence outlined that the accused knocked on the door of a house in an intoxicated state and when the homeowner answered the door the accused struck the man in the face with a closed fist, causing a 5mm gash to his lip and a bloody nose.

On the same morning, he entered the curtilage of a building , disturbing children in the house.

He was highly intoxicated, and when the gardaí arrived he ran at them with a piece of timber, forcing the gardaí to use pepper spray in his arrest.

On the trespass matter, Judge Catherine Staines directed him to pay €500 compensation and write a letter of apology. This money was paid in September last.

On the assault charge, the accused was told to pay €400 compensation and write a letter of apology.

At last week’s court, the accused paid the €400 and Judge Staines applied the probation act.